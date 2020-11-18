Iraq’s Salih meets the head of the Popular Mobilization commission

Shafaq News / Iraqi President Barham Salih confirmed on Wednesday the necessity to control illegal weapons to protect the citizens.

“Saleh received in the Al-Salam Palace in Baghdad, the head of the Popular Mobilization commission, Falih al-Fayyad, and discussed several issues including combating terrorism; reinforce the capabilities of the state’s authority and security departments, and ways of preventing the illegal weapons." A statement by the Presidency of the Republic said.

Yesterday, Four Katyusha rockets landed in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, Iraqi Security Media Cell said in a statement on Tuesday.

Washington blames such attacks on Iranian-backed militia groups. Iran has not directly commented on the incidents but little-known groups believed to be connected to Iran-aligned militias have claimed some attacks.