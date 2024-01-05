Iraq's SMC denies coordination with U.S. on strike targeting PMF headquarters

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Iraqi Security Media Cell (SMC) rejected claims by the Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder regarding collaboration with the Iraqi side in striking the PMF headquarters.

Earlier, Gen. Ryder told Rudaw News Agency that "Iraqi security forces have persistently assisted in identifying instances where Iranian proxies executed attacks against American forces, and we sincerely appreciate this support."

The SMC statement revealed that even the liaison member of the international coalition forces in Iraq informed the Iraqi deputy commander of joint operations that he was not informed in advance of the attack.

Highlighting the lack of cooperation in this specific incident, the SMC stressed that the attack negatively impacted the overall relationship between Iraqi forces and the international coalition, branding it as a clear violation of the coalition's legal mandate.

"We affirm that the Iraqi Armed Forces, with their various types, have been and are still working in the spirit of one team under the leadership and directives of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces," stated the Cell. It further emphasized the readiness of Iraqi forces to defend the state and its constitutional institutions and address any legal abuses and violations.

On Thursday, the U.S. confirmed taking "necessary and proportionate action against Mushtaq Jawad Kazim al-Jawari, a.k.a Abu Taqwa, who was a Harakat-al-Nujaba leader."

The statement clarified that the strike was in self-defense, with no harm to civilians or infrastructure, and that it targeted an individual actively involved in planning and executing attacks against American personnel.