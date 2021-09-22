Iraq's Representative to the Geneva's UN office designated chair of UN meeting on Cluster Munition

Shafaq News/ The ermanent Representative of Iraq to the United Nations (UN) office at Geneva, Abdul Karim Hashem Mustafa, has been designated the chairperson of the 11th meeting of state parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions between 2022 and 2023.

The Convention on Cluster Munitions is a humanitarian imperative-driven legal instrument which prohibits all use, production, transfer and stockpiling of cluster munitions. In addition, it establishes a framework for cooperation and assistance to ensure adequate assistance to survivors and their communities, clearance of contaminated areas, risk reduction education and destruction of stockpiles.

Adopted on 30 May 2008 in Dublin, Ireland and signed on 3-4 December 2008 in Oslo, Norway, the Convention on Cluster Munitions entered into force on 1 August 2010. To date 123 states have committed to the goals of the Convention, of which 110 have become States Parties and 13 are Signatories.