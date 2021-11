Shafaq News/Iraq's Security Media Cell announced that it took control of an oil smuggling pipeline in Maysan, southern Iraq.

In a statement, the Cell said, "in cooperation with the National Intelligence Service, the Rapid Response Division at the Ministry of Interior had controlled a pipeline for smuggling oil in Bezirkan fields in Maysan Governorate."

"The rapid response Division continues to track down those involved in smuggling operations." The statement added.