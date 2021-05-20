Report

Iraq's Pro-Palestinian Advocacy campaign awaits the Jordanian approval

Date: 2021-05-20T18:53:00+0000
Iraq's Pro-Palestinian Advocacy campaign awaits the Jordanian approval

Shafaq News / Iraq allowed hundreds on Thursday of hundreds of citizens to cross the borders with Jordan heading to Palestine.

The group supervisor, Abbas Atiah told Shafaq News Agency that "the Iraqi side had difficultly agreed that we can cross the common border with Jordan.”

Atiah added that they are now awaiting the approval from the Jordanian side.

Earlier today, Dozens of citizens from Dhi Qar governorate who joined the first group of protesters to support the Palestinian people against Israel arrived in Al-Anbar Governorate.

Atiah told Shafaq News Agency, "About ten big buses carrying about 500 people are headed to the Jordanian borders to support the Palestinian people in their war against Israel."

Atiah stated, "The buses will try to enter the Jordanian lands by force, reaching the Israeli borders, to protest there and deliver a message that Israel must evacuate the Al-Aqsa Mosque and return it to its people, and if Israel refused this, then a man-to-man confrontation could take place."

Concerns have been growing over the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza, as the conflict raged for a 10th day, pushing the Palestinian death toll to more than 220 people -- including more than 60 children --.

Earlier, The Palestinian ambassador to Baghdad, Ahmed Akl, praised the official, political and popular Iraqi position regarding the current events in Palestine.

Akl told Shafaq News Agency, "The Iraqi President, Barham Salih, announced in a phone call with the Palestinian President and Prime Minister that Iraq is ready to provide support to the Palestinian people."

Akl added that "the speaker of the Iraqi parliament, Muhammad al-Halbousi also called for a meeting of Arab parliaments," noting that "all Iraqi political parties and forces had good positions."

He pointed out that "the most important Iraqi position was that of Ayatollah Sistani, in which he described what is happening in Palestine as a crime and that all Muslim Arabs should stand by the Palestinian people and support them in order to confront this aggression."

