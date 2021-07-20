Iraq’s Prime Minister: to benefit from the European experience in post-war recovery

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi stressed on Tuesday importance of “benefiting from the European experience in post-war recovery.

The Prime Minister's office said in a statement, Al-Kadhimi made today a video call with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and discussed ways to develop the EU-Iraqi relations, Iraqi refugees and displaced persons, and ways to return them homes.”

Al-Kadhimi added, according to the statement, that Iraq wanted the best strategic relations possible with European countries, developing the economic cooperation with major European companies, and ways to combat corruption and money laundering, as well as benefiting from the European post-war recovery as a model for development especially after World War II.

The PM expressed aspiration to launch an enduring partnership with the European Union to support the reforms undertaken by his government within the framework of the “White Paper”, which includes financial, economic, and institutional reforms.

For his part, the President of the European Council confirmed keenness to “develop relations, and to establish a real partnership with Iraq.” He also affirmed the European Council's support for the parliamentary elections in next October.

Michel also praised “the growing regional role of Iraq, and indicated that the European Council considers Iraq a primary and preferred partner in the region.”