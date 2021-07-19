Iraq’s Prime Minister receives a phone call of the Egyption President

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi expressed, on Monday aspiration for more "bilateral work" with the Republic of Egypt.

Al-Kadhimi's office said in a statement that the PM received a phone call from the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on the occasion of the Eid Al-Adha.

According to the statement, the two sides wished the “continuous progress and prosperity for the Iraqi and Egyptian peoples, and to move forward to consolidate the ties, and joint coordination on issues of common interest.”

During the call, Al-Kadhimi expressed aspiration for strengthening the bilateral work with Egypt, to enhancing the security and stability of the region, and facing the current challenges.”

For his part, President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi affirmed Egypt's determination to “strengthen ties of brotherhood, friendship and sustainable development with Iraq,” and to continue the coordination “for the benefit of the two brotherly peoples, and support the Iraqi government's efforts to establish peace and security in the region.”