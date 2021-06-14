Iraq’s Prime Minister receives Yazidis survivors

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi confirmed today, Monday, the necessity of liberating all the kidnapped Yazidis.

A statement by Al-Kadhimi's office said "the Prime Minister received a group of survived Yazidi women who are subject to a government care program in the capital, Baghdad, and listened with interest to their suffering and problems."

According to the statement, Al-Kadhimi directed the Minister of Migration and Displacement and the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers to follow up the needs of all the displaced, particularly the Yazidi survivors.

He confirmed, "The government's interest in the file of the kidnapped Yazidi women and children," noting that "things will not be settled unless all the kidnapped are liberated, the areas of our Yazidi people are rehabilitated and compensated for what they have suffered due to the brutality of terrorism."

For their part, the survivors expressed appreciation for the government’s efforts in approving the Yazidi Survivors Law, which was welcomed internationally, as it includes compensation for survivors, and work to integrate them into society after rehabilitating them physically and psychologically.

The Yazidis are an ancient religious minority who combine Zoroastrian, Christian, Manichean, Jewish and Muslim beliefs.

ISIS killed more than 3,000, enslaved 7,000 Yazidi women and girls and displaced most of the 550,000-strong community from its ancestral home in northern Iraq.

UNITAD, the U.N. team investigating ISIS crimes in Iraq, has discovered more than 80 mass graves in Sinjar and has exhumed 19 of them since March 2019. It has so far identified 104 bodies by DNA samples.