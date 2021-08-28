Iraq's Prime Minister opens the Baghdad Conference: no return to wars, no hostility to neighbors

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi speaks at the opening of the Baghdad Conference, saying this Summit is held in a "sensitive and historical circumstance," and it represents "a new impetus" for Iraq in consolidating its foreign relations with the countries of the region and the world.

Al-Kadhimi added, "Iraq faced great challenges, but took great steps with the help of its brothers and neighbors… this conference expresses Iraq's desire to develop relations with countries and give priority to "the language of dialogue and non-interference in the affairs of the other."

He continued, "Iraq can be one of the pillars of stability in the region, and this lies in refusing to turn Iraqi territories into an arena for international conflicts and refusing to be a place for attacking neighboring countries."

The Prime Minister said, "We aspire to bring cooperation and support from friends and neighboring countries "to consolidate the concept of sustainable development, and that the people of Iraq are looking to start reconstruction campaigns, and we have opened our doors to everyone for the support... We hope that through this conference, the major economic companies will participate in reconstruction and construction, Iraq will be the basis for the stability of the region."

On the fight against terrorism, Al-Kadhimi said, "The people of Iraq defeated the most powerful terrorist organization, ISIS, and this victory was achieved in cooperation with friends and neighbors…thank you to everyone," stressing that "the Iraqis fought their just war on behalf of the whole world... Yes, terrorism is still trying to find a foothold, but we will eliminate all these attempts."

On the internal displacement in Iraq, Al-Kadhimi said, "I was in Sinjar to work on returning the remaining displaced people ... and we seek to activate projects aimed at restoring life in all Iraqi cities, despite the challenges."

Concerning the early elections in Iraq, the Prime Minister said, "on the tenth of next October, Iraq will hold early elections. We have asked the international community to support these elections through observation teams, and the answer was positive."

The head of the federal government concluded that the Iraqi people resorted to the democratic path. There "is no return to the past and non-democratic paths, nor a return to wars and hostility to neighbors."