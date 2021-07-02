Iraq’s Prime Minister meets Pope Francis, pledges to reconstructing the ancient churches destroyed by ISIS

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi confirmed, on Friday, that the government is proceeding in reconstructing the ancient churches that were destroyed by ISIS, pledging to provide the necessary facilities for tourist and religious groups to the ancient city of Ur in Dhi Qar Governorate.

Al-Kadhimi's office said in a statement, "The Prime Minister met in the Vatican his Holiness Pope Francis of Vatican, and praised the Pope's historic visit to Iraq, and its messages in supporting Iraq. As well as affirming the unity of humanity for peace and coexistence and standing against extremism in all its forms.”

The Prime Minister affirmed, "The Iraqi government's commitment to consolidate Iraqi Christians with other minorities in their lands as an essential part of the fabric of their societies, and to facilitate the return of the displaced and immigrants to their areas of origin, as well as to work to urge the Iraqi church authorities to activate their humanitarian activities, especially educational and health, and to provide all the required assistance to them."

"The government is proceeding to reconstruct the ancient churches that were destroyed by ISIS terrorist gangs, in addition to the government's serious efforts to reconstruct the city of Ur due to its historical importance, and to be prepared to receive Christian delegations to the city.” The Statement added.

For his part, His Holiness Pope Francis I welcomed Al-Kadhimi and his accompanying delegation, stressing the importance of strengthening peace efforts in the region, in a way that achieves the prosperity and stability of peoples.

according to the statement, Al- Kadhimi met also the Prime Minister of the Vatican State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and discussed bilateral relations, and ways to strengthening cooperation and coordination to facilitate the tourist and religious groups’ traveling to the historical city of Ur.

Al-Kadhimi renewed his call for the Supreme Permanent Dialogue Committee between Iraq and the Vatican to hold its third meeting in Baghdad this year.