Iraq's Prime Minister invited to visit Romania

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has received a formal invitation to visit Romania, an official press by his bureau said on Wednesday.

The invitation was extended during his meeting with Titus Corlatean, the Head of the Foreign Policy Committee in the Romanian Senate, who arrived in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, earlier today on the top of a state delegation.

During the meeting, the delegation handed over a letter to the Prime Minister from his Romanian counterpart, officially inviting him to visit the Romanian capital, Bucharest.

The discussions, according to the press release, explored bilateral relations, with an emphasis on bolstering cooperation in various economic and cultural sectors. Both statepersons laid emphasis on "resuming the work of the bilateral committee between Iraq and Romania to benefit both nations and their peoples."

Al-Sudani highlighted the depth of historical relations between Iraq and Romania and underscored the potential for Romanian companies in major and strategic investment opportunities in Iraq, including the development road project connecting Asia to Europe through Iraq.

Corlatean affirmed his country's eagerness to bolster relations with Iraq and strengthen collaboration in agriculture, industry, cybersecurity, automation, and the banking system reform.