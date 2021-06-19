Iraq’s Prime Minister congratulates Raisi on election win

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-19T13:14:56+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s President Barham Salih congratulated, on Saturday, Ibrahim Raisi for winning the Iranian presidency. Al-Kadhimi's office said in a statement Al-Kadhimi sent a congratulatory message to the elected President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ibrahim Raisi, saying, "We extend our sincere congratulations to your Excellency on your election as President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and your gaining the trust of the Iranian people, wishing your Excellency success in your duties and the Iranian people's well-being and prosperity." He confirmed, the deep relations between the Iraqi and Iranian peoples, and the aspiration to strengthen the joint cooperation in issues of the common interests. Earlier today, Jamal Orf, the head of Iran’s Interior Ministry election headquarters announced the initial results that showed Raisi as the new president by winning 17.8 million votes.

