Iraq’s Prime Minister calls the Shiite forces for an "urgent meeting", PMF heads to Green Zone

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi called, on Wednesday, the Shiite forces for an "urgent meeting" to discuss the consequences of arresting the PMF leader, Qassem Musleh.

A government source told Shafaq News Agency that Al-Kadhimi called the Shiite forces to hold an urgent meeting, to discuss the implications of storming the Green Zone after the arrest of the Anbar Operations Commander of PMF.

At dawn today, a special security force arrested Musleh in the Dora area, south of Baghdad, on charges related to corruption and terrorism; a security source told Shafaq News Agency.

As a result, military vehicles of the Popular Mobilization Forces stormed the heavily-fortified Green Zone in the capital Baghdad.

Later today, a senior military source reported that new military directives said "all armed convoys from the Army, police, the Popular Mobilization Forces or any other convoys are not allowed to move in the city of Baghdad, except with the approval of the Baghdad Operations Command."

But, after the issuance of the directives, dozens of vehicles affiliated with the Popular Mobilization Forces headed towards the Green Zone coming from the governorates of Babel and Basra.