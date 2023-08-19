Iraq's Prime Minister calls for culturally sensitive empowerment of women

Shafaq News/ Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani of Iraq on Saturday expressed concerns about the propagation and promotion of concepts that do not align with all societies, especially those targeting family values.

Al-Sudani's remarks came during a speech he delivered during the 15th Islamic Day Against Violence Towards Women celebration held in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, earlier today.

In his speech, al-Sudani evoked the profound historical significance of the Karbala incident, highlighting the resilience and strength showcased by Lady Zainab, daughter of Ali bin Abi Taleb. He emphasized her pivotal role in maintaining the legacy of Imam Hussein bin Ali and caring for women and children during their arduous journey in captivity.

"Her journey epitomizes the fight against violence directed at women, and remembering her is an homage to all women and an elevation of their stature," said the Prime Minister.

Underlining the government's commitment, al-Sudani referenced the National Strategy for Iraqi Women (2023-2030), launched earlier in March.

The initiative he mentioned encompasses various facets aimed at enhancing the role of Iraqi women in multiple domains. He stressed that defending women is underpinned by religious teachings, noble objectives, and the rule of law.

The Prime Minister noted the launch of the "16 Days Campaign Against Violence Towards Women" targeting various forms of physical, emotional, and spiritual abuse. He opined that one form of violence is not enabling women to live in alignment with their innate abilities and potentials.

"We hear calls today trying to infringe upon societal norms, shattering value systems by marketing and promoting concepts not in harmony with all societies," he cautioned.

Al-Sudani assured that while they are not against all laws or agreements bolstering women, they do have reservations about those clashing with their value-driven orientations.

He highlighted that supporting women and eliminating injustices against them remains a top priority of the government.

The Cabinet approved the National Strategy for Iraqi Women, focusing on participation, protection, economic empowerment, and social axes. He also noted the broadened scope of the law for Yazidi survivors to include Turkmen and other components.

"Our government takes pride in women taking up leadership roles, with three ministries currently helmed by them. Furthermore, female representation in the Parliament has surpassed the designated quota, nearing one-third of the total members," he said.

Al-Sudani concluded, emphasizing that women are invaluable partners in Iraq's nation-building. "Our duty towards women and safeguarding their rights is a moral and humanitarian responsibility before it is a legal one."