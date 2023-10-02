Iraq's Prime Minister attends Expo Qatar 2023 to address agricultural challenges

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia al-Sudani participated in the inaugural ceremony of Expo Qatar 2023, held in Doha at the invitation of Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. The specialized event focuses on modern agriculture, technology and innovation, environmental awareness, and sustainability.
“This unique exhibition provides a platform for Iraq to glean insights and ideas, offering a chance to learn from global experiences. It also serves as a pivotal opportunity for Iraq to establish international agreements and partnerships, fostering investment in agricultural sector development and addressing desertification and drought challenges.” A statement by Al-Sudani’s office said.
During the event, Iraq will showcase its available investment opportunities in the agricultural sector. The government's priorities would be highlighted and aligned with improving agricultural and environmental conditions. Additionally, successful agricultural experiments undertaken by the private sector in Iraq will be presented, emphasizing the nation's commitment to sustainable agricultural practices.
Expo Qatar 2023 is an international trade exhibition that will be held in Doha from October 2, 2023, to March 28, 2024. The exhibition is the first international trade exhibition in Qatar and has the theme of "Green Desert, Better Environment".
More than 200 countries and organizations will participate in the exhibition, which is expected to attract over 3 million visitors worldwide. The exhibition will focus on the theme of sustainability and will showcase the latest innovations in agriculture and the environment.