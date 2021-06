Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi arrived this morning, Wednesday, in Saladin Governorate in an Official visit.

Earlier, Al-Kadhimi visited Dhi Qar Governorate, southern Iraq, and inaugurated a number of economic and service projects.

It is noteworthy that ISIS militants are still able to stage sporadic deadly attacks in Saladin.

Last Month, the terrorist Organization were behind brutal killings in the Governorate where they shot dead eight people in three separate attacks, including six family members.

The attack took place in Albu-Dour's predominantly Sunni village in Saladin.