Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq’s Prime Minister appreciates the French role in succeeding Baghdad Conference

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-01T15:10:40+0000
Iraq’s Prime Minister appreciates the French role in succeeding Baghdad Conference

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi confirmed on Wednesday the partnership and the interdependence of interests between Iraq and France.

Al-Kadhimi met today with the French Ambassador, Bruno Aubert, on the end of his duties in Iraq.

  During the meeting, the PM praised "France's role in supporting Iraq and the bilateral work to consolidate relations and common interests between the two friendly countries."

He also appreciated "the role of the French President Emmanuel Macron in the success of  Baghdad Conference."

 For his part, the French ambassador expressed his profound confidence in the role of the Iraqi government in highlighting the new approach to Iraq, which he described as “an example to be followed by the countries of the region, on the path of strengthening security, stability, cooperation, and sustainable development among friendly peoples.”

related

Barzani to al-Kadhimi: settling Baghdad-Erbil disputes is crucial to Iraq's stability

Date: 2021-04-10 17:06:28
Barzani to al-Kadhimi: settling Baghdad-Erbil disputes is crucial to Iraq's stability

Al-Kadhimi's government puts a "mysterious" treaty with China into action

Date: 2021-03-30 19:49:09
Al-Kadhimi's government puts a "mysterious" treaty with China into action

U.S. to provide additional $155 million in humanitarian aid for Iraq

Date: 2021-07-24 06:07:54
U.S. to provide additional $155 million in humanitarian aid for Iraq

Al-Kadhimi discusses with his Belgian counterpart the latest developments in Iraq

Date: 2021-06-02 12:47:23
Al-Kadhimi discusses with his Belgian counterpart the latest developments in Iraq

MP: Al-Kadhimi's visit to Amman had nothing to do with the issue of normalizing relations with Israel

Date: 2020-08-23 15:52:10
MP: Al-Kadhimi's visit to Amman had nothing to do with the issue of normalizing relations with Israel

Iraq's Prime Minister visits the family of Col. Nibras Farman

Date: 2021-06-11 20:19:21
Iraq's Prime Minister visits the family of Col. Nibras Farman

PM al-Kadhimi from a hospital in Baghdad: the failure of the Healthcare system is a Government's liability 

Date: 2021-07-31 15:25:58
PM al-Kadhimi from a hospital in Baghdad: the failure of the Healthcare system is a Government's liability 

Al-Kadhimi invited his Kuwaiti counterpart to visit Baghdad

Date: 2020-12-20 14:59:47
Al-Kadhimi invited his Kuwaiti counterpart to visit Baghdad