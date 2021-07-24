Report

Iraq’s Prime Minister announces the arrest of the terrorists related to Al- Sadr City attack.

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-24T14:21:51+0000
Iraq’s Prime Minister announces the arrest of the terrorists related to Al- Sadr City attack.

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi announced, on Saturday, the arrest of perpetrators of the Sadr City attack.

“The tears and the anguish of the hearts of our people, the families of the martyrs of Al-Sadr City, was our way and our beacon for arresting all members of the cowardly terrorist network that planned and executed the treacherous attack on the Al-Wahilat Market, and they will stand today in front of  the law and our people."

He continued that the arrests will be “a lesson to every aggressor…”

A suicide bomber killed at least 30 people and wounded dozens in a crowded market in the Sadr City neighborhood of Baghdad on Monday, the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival.

50 people were wounded, the Security Media Cell said.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, the group's Nasheer news agency said on Telegram. It said one of its militants blew up his explosive vest among the crowds.

