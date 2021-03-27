Report

Iraq’s Prime Minister and King Abdullah of Jordan stress the importance of holding the tripartite summit

Date: 2021-03-27T13:22:52+0000
Iraq’s Prime Minister and King Abdullah of Jordan stress the importance of holding the tripartite summit

Shafaq News / Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi stressed in a phone call with King Abdullah bin Al-Hussein of Jordan the importance of holding the tripartite summit with Egypt as soon as possible.

Al-Kadhimi’s Media Office said in a statement the PM discussed in the phone call with the Jordanian king the bilateral relations between the two countries, and ways to enhance cooperation between Baghdad and Amman at various levels.

The two sides stressed the importance of holding the tripartite Iraqi-Jordanian-Egyptian summit very soon, and looking forward to developing relations to achieve common interests.

The tripartite summit between Iraq, Jordan and Egypt was supposed to be held at the end of this March, but it was postponed due to the two trains’ collision incident which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

