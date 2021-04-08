Report

Iraq’s Prime Minister: Our people deserve to live in peace not in conflicts

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-08T05:58:22+0000
Iraq’s Prime Minister: Our people deserve to live in peace not in conflicts
Shafaq News / Iraq’s Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, on Thursday, considered the Iraq-U.S. strategic dialogue as an “achievement”.

Al-Kadhimi said on Twitter “the results of the third round of strategic dialogue are a gateway to restore the normal situation in Iraq, and it is what Iraq deserves... we congratulate our peace-loving people in this achievement”.

He added, "Dialogue is the right way to solve crises. Our people deserve to live in peace, security and prosperity, not in conflicts, wars, illegal weapons and adventures."

U.S. and Iraq held the third round of the Strategic Dialogue via video conference yesterday, Wednesday, which is the first since President Joe Biden entered office.

Both sides tackled security, economic, energy and education cooperation.

