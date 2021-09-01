Iraq's Prime Minister Office: some political forces are trying to "rig the elections"

Shafaq News/Iraq's Prime Minister Office revealed that political forces are trying to "rig the upcoming parliamentary elections."

The Office said in a statement that, under the supervision of the Iraqi judiciary, the security services thwarted a preemptive operation of rigging the elections, as "some forces are seeking to put pressure on several High Electoral Commission employees; to mix political cards and create chaos."

Al-Kadhimi's Office added that the security services arrested personnel accused of spreading misinformation and political chaos in Iraq, via websites, including the use of a site called "The Green Lady," and suggested that it is linked to the Office of the Prime Minister, its employees, or advisors.

"Unfortunately, some media outlets, particularly those affiliated with some political forces, published this false news, which represents a lack of professionalism and fairness." The statement said.

"We reached a network of officials in charge of the case, whether with funding, encouragement or assistance, including current and former political and parliamentary figures, and some employees of the Electoral Commission." It said.

The Prime Minister's Office concluded, "The government will continue to implement its commitments to secure fair elections."