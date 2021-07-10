Iraq’s Prime Minister: Iraq's unity is its “safety valve”

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi affirmed on Saturday the government's keenness “not to repeat the previous mistakes” that caused the occupation of Mosul and other cities.

On the fourth anniversary of the liberation of the city of Mosul, Al-Kadhimi said in a statement “the battle to liberate Mosul represents the connection of blood to the land, and stressed that Iraq's unity is its safety valve, as well as that the cohesion of Iraqis of all sects and ethnicities is the way to reach the country's prosperity and stability.”

He added that the battle of Mosul "turned all the scales at the local, regional and international levels,” after ISIS terrorist gangs desecrated Iraqi lands … a heroic and honorable stance for our security forces in all their forms and formations.

He continued, "True patriotism is preserving the unity of Iraq, not compromising it. Their sacrifices were great, and victory was achieved through their valor and heroism and the honorable stand of the Iraqi people from north to south, reinforced by the blessed fatwa of the wise reference, which aroused the national and community spirit in protecting the homeland."

"Four years after the liberation of Mosul, the government confirms its keenness not to repeat the mistakes of the past and the serious repercussions they caused, for which we paid the price in blood, and to stand against terrorism, pursue its remnants and dry up its sources, by strengthening the capabilities of the security forces and reorganizing them institutionally.”

Al-Kadhimi indicated that the government “paid great attention to the file of the displaced, and developed a program to return them to their areas and provide the appropriate conditions.”