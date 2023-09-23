Iraq's Prime Minister Congratulates Saudi King on National Day

Shafaq News/ Prime Minister Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani congratulated Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the Kingdom's National Day.

In the congratulatory letter, the Prime Minister expressed his "sincere congratulations, on behalf of the government and people of Iraq, to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," wishing it and the "brotherly Saudi people progress and prosperity." He also stressed the depth of the fraternal relations linking Iraq and Saudi Arabia.