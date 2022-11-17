Iraq’s President: we renew support for the federal government

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Iraqi President, Abdul Latif Rashid, called to solve the outstanding problems between Baghdad and Erbil.

Speaking at the Middle East Peace and Security (MEPS) Forum held at the American University of Kurdistan (AUK) in Duhok, Rashid pointed out that all should now support the new federal government headed by Muhammad Shia’a Al-Sudani since “ we have a lot of work to do with this government.”

The Iraqi President covered many topics during his speech, stressing that security and stability must be established in Iraq.

He also indicated that the economic, commercial, social, health, education, and services must develop, as “in the past period, the federal government did not achieved these goals.”

“For three years, the Iraqi government has not been able to take positive steps in approving a budget and solving economic and political problems.”

“There must be serious attempts to secure the Iraqi people.” He added.

Concerning the outstanding issue between the federal government and the Kurdish Regional government, Rashid said that the constitution “must be the base” to address all problems including oil and gas law.