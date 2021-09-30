Iraq's President warns of using "political money" in the elections

Shafaq News/ Iraqi President Barham Salih said on Thursday that the upcoming elections would pave the way for constitutional amendments according to legal contexts.

In an interview with Sky News, Salih pointed out, "there are skeptics who had doubts about Iraq's ability to hold the elections on time," adding, "We have succeeded so far in conducting the elections process to a good point."

He explained that "Iraq passed through difficult circumstances, and everyone knows the need for reform and that the current system is unable to provide a free and dignified life for Iraqis."

Concerning the upcoming elections, the President warned, "the fraud and manipulation of the previous elections shook the citizen's confidence in the electoral process…the political money is used in these elections."