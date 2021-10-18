Iraq's President: to unify the national ranks, give priority to the language of dialogue

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-18T10:04:44+0000

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi President, Barham Salih, confirmed on Monday that objecting to the election results is a guaranteed "constitutional and legal" right. Salih said in a statement that the country is going through "a delicate circumstance and faces huge challenges and major national entitlements, which require unifying the national ranks, giving priority to the language of dialogue and presenting the country's supreme interests." He added that respecting the will of the people and the constitutional process is a national duty, stressing that objecting to the election results is a right confirmed by the constitution, electoral regulations, and laws.

