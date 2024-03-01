Iraq’s President to participate in GECF in Algeria

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid headed to Algeria upon an official invitation from his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune to participate in the 7th Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF)

The Iraqi delegation, presided over by Rashid, includes Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil Hayan Abdul Ghani, the Member Parliamentary Energy Committee, MP Adnan Ashour Adnan, Head of the President's Consultative Body, Ali Al-Shukri, Foreign Ministry Undersecretary for Bilateral Relations Ambassador Muhammad Hussein Muhammad Bahr Al-Ulum, and Kurdistan Region's Representative in Baghdad, Faris Issa.

The GECF Summit is the eminent Heads of State and Government meeting from the Member Countries of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum.

According to its official website, "It serves as a platform for the esteemed leaders to engage in constructive dialogue and share their insights on recent developments and future perspectives regarding energy in general and natural gas in particular."