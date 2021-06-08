Iraq’s President: the memorandum with UK serves the interests of the two-friendly people

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s President, Barham Salih, met, on Tuesday, with the British Foreign Minister in Baghdad.

the Presidency said in a statement, Saleh discussed with British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab ways to enhance the bilateral relations between the two countries in all fields through the joint memorandum of understanding that was signed today.

"the memorandum confirms the importance of the relationship between the two sides that serves the interests of the two friendly peoples in the economic and cultural fields, and benefits the whole region in consolidating its security and stability, working and coordinating in facing the challenges of terrorism, combating administrative and financial corruption and recovering Iraqi funds smuggled abroad." The statement added.

According to the statement, both sides discussed "ways to confront environmental challenges related to climate change and global warming and exchange experiences in this important aspect that threatens the whole world."

The President stressed that "Iraq is moving towards balanced relations based on joint action with brothers and friends in the international community to consolidate security and stability in the region, reduce tensions, and support interdependence in the economic, commercial, health and environmental fields."

For his part, Minister Raab affirmed his country's ‘commitment to support the security and stability of Iraq and its active role in the region,” and expressed Britain's desire to “strengthen cooperation and coordination in the economic and cultural fields, support investment, and enhance opportunities for development and progress for Iraq."