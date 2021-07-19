Iraq’s President receives Saudi Minister of Trade

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s President, Barham Salih, stressed on Monday, the importance of strengthening bilateral relations with Saudi Arabia.

The Iraqi Presidency said in a statement, the President received today, at Baghdad Palace, Saudi Minister of Trade, Majed Al-Qasabi and his accompanying delegation.

According to the statement, Al-Qasabi conveyed greetings and congratulations of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the “ties between the two neighboring countries and the two brotherly peoples and ways to enhance them in all fields.”

“Saleh stressed the importance of developing relations between the two sides and enhancing prospects for cooperation in various fields through the joint coordination council between the two countries, and cooperation in the economic, commercial, agricultural, investment and oil sectors to the interests of the peoples.”

According to the statement, both sides confirmed the “Iraqi-Saudi brotherly relations, their development, and the two countries' keenness to bridge the relationship between Iraq and the Gulf Cooperation Council, and emphasizing a secure, stable, sovereign Iraq and solid relations with its Arab depth and Islamic neighborhood.”

Minister Al-Qasabi extended deep thanks and appreciation to the Iraqi President, stressing the Kingdom's commitment to supporting the security and stability of Iraq, strengthening cooperation between the two countries.