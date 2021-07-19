Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq’s President receives Saudi Minister of Trade

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-19T13:03:48+0000
Iraq’s President receives Saudi Minister of Trade
Shafaq News/ Iraq’s President, Barham Salih, stressed on Monday, the importance of strengthening bilateral relations with Saudi Arabia.

The Iraqi Presidency said in a statement, the President received today, at Baghdad Palace, Saudi Minister of Trade, Majed Al-Qasabi and his accompanying delegation.

According to the statement, Al-Qasabi conveyed greetings and congratulations of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the “ties between the two neighboring countries and the two brotherly peoples and ways to enhance them in all fields.”

“Saleh stressed the importance of developing relations between the two sides and enhancing prospects for cooperation in various fields through the joint coordination council between the two countries, and cooperation in the economic, commercial, agricultural, investment and oil sectors to the interests of the peoples.”

According to the statement, both sides confirmed the “Iraqi-Saudi brotherly relations, their development, and the two countries' keenness to bridge the relationship between Iraq and the Gulf Cooperation Council, and emphasizing a secure, stable, sovereign Iraq and solid relations with its Arab depth and Islamic neighborhood.”

 Minister Al-Qasabi extended deep thanks and appreciation to the Iraqi President, stressing the Kingdom's commitment to supporting the security and stability of Iraq, strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

related

Iraqi-Saudi agreements don’t require the Parliament approve, A legal expert said

Date: 2020-11-10 14:36:02
Iraqi-Saudi agreements don’t require the Parliament approve, A legal expert said

Iraq condemns the attack on the Saudi embassy in La Hague

Date: 2020-11-12 20:59:45
Iraq condemns the attack on the Saudi embassy in La Hague

Do UK and Saudi Arabia involved in Soleimani ’assassination?

Date: 2020-12-28 10:15:54
Do UK and Saudi Arabia involved in Soleimani ’assassination?

Iraq proposes to abolish entry visa fees with Saudi Arabia

Date: 2020-07-24 12:28:35
Iraq proposes to abolish entry visa fees with Saudi Arabia

Iraq welcomes the restoration of relations between Saudi Arabia and Qatar

Date: 2021-01-08 09:00:23
Iraq welcomes the restoration of relations between Saudi Arabia and Qatar

Al-Fatah: whoever refuses relations with KSA has agendas offending Iraq

Date: 2020-07-26 14:35:54
Al-Fatah: whoever refuses relations with KSA has agendas offending Iraq

Al-Sadr welcomes the revival of the relations between Saudi Arabia and Qatar

Date: 2021-01-08 11:30:46
Al-Sadr welcomes the revival of the relations between Saudi Arabia and Qatar

Saudi foreign minister arrives in Iraq

Date: 2020-08-27 10:27:56
Saudi foreign minister arrives in Iraq