Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq's President praises the EU's support to Iraq during the past years

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-06T18:55:16+0000
Iraq's President praises the EU's support to Iraq during the past years

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the President of Iraq, Barham Salih, called on the European Union to help Iraq developing its economy and recovering smuggled funds.

The Presidency's Media Office stated that Salih received today in Baghdad, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell. They discussed the importance of strengthening and developing relations in various fields.

Salih praised the EU's support to Iraq during the past years in the political, security, humanitarian, economic fields, service projects, and reconstruction.

He stressed "the importance of cooperation on several issues, most notably the continuing war against terrorism."

The Iraqi President urged the European Union to help Iraq in "developing its economy, helping fighting corruption and recovering looted and smuggled Iraqi funds, and supporting Iraq in confronting the climate change crisis."

He affirmed "Iraq's keenness to strengthen bilateral ties with the European Union in various fields, and to benefit from the European experience," pointing to the need for cooperation to ease tensions in the region and establish peace."

For his part, Borrell confirmed the European Union's commitment to support Iraq in various fields, and to support its security and stability, praising "the progress made in Iraq and its adoption of a balanced policy that seeks to ease regional tensions."

related

President and members of the Federal Court take the constitutional oath

Date: 2021-04-11 13:11:53
President and members of the Federal Court take the constitutional oath

Iraqi Presidency approves the Elections funding law

Date: 2020-12-24 16:25:00
Iraqi Presidency approves the Elections funding law

A U.S. delegation visits the Iraqi President, affirms the United States’ support for “a strong Iraq”

Date: 2021-05-04 16:12:26
A U.S. delegation visits the Iraqi President, affirms the United States’ support for “a strong Iraq”

Salih stresses Iraq's keenness to enhance cooperation with France

Date: 2021-01-31 11:41:13
Salih stresses Iraq's keenness to enhance cooperation with France

Iraq’s President holds first meeting with the new Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi in Tehran

Date: 2021-08-05 08:53:36
Iraq’s President holds first meeting with the new Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi in Tehran

President Salih Ratifies the Reparation law for ISIS Female Survivors

Date: 2021-03-08 13:09:51
President Salih Ratifies the Reparation law for ISIS Female Survivors

Salih holds an extensive meeting to discuss the act on recovering stolen public assets

Date: 2021-06-02 12:51:35
Salih holds an extensive meeting to discuss the act on recovering stolen public assets

Salih discusses with Hennis-Plasschaert the latest political and security developments

Date: 2020-12-29 12:04:41
Salih discusses with Hennis-Plasschaert the latest political and security developments