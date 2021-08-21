Report

Iraq’s President made a phone call with the Emir of Qatar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-21T17:54:50+0000
Iraq’s President made a phone call with the Emir of Qatar

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s President Barham Salih made on Saturday a phone call with the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The Iraqi Presidency said in a statement that "the two sides also discussed the common fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen the ties in various fields to achieve the common interests of the two brotherly peoples."

They also discussed different regional and international issues and the importance of consolidating security and stability in the region.

