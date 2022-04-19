Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq’s President is “worried” about the political situation in the country

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-19T10:36:20+0000
Iraq’s President is “worried” about the political situation in the country

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi President, Barham Salih, expressed concern about the "political deadlock" and the failure to form a government.

Speaking at the 41st anniversary of establishing the "Badr" organization, Saleh said, "the current political problem in suspending the constitutional dues, and delaying five months in forming a new government, has become worrying and unacceptable, and it could lead to a critical situation.”

“For those who want Iraqis to get busy with internal conflicts that weaken their entity, we say the Iraqis cannot accept that, and they will not lose their right to have a national state.”

The Iraqi President added, “it is possible to overcome obstacles with unity and giving priority to the national interest.”

Saleh stressed that protecting the country requires “a firm stand to address the mistakes that rift the system so the Iraqis could build a real state with sovereignty.”

related

President Salih: we see the signs of an impending conflict

Date: 2021-05-05 15:08:38
President Salih: we see the signs of an impending conflict

Iraq's President warns of using "political money" in the elections

Date: 2021-09-30 09:18:38
Iraq's President warns of using "political money" in the elections

Salih: The Levant is unimaginable without its Christians

Date: 2021-03-05 13:39:09
Salih: The Levant is unimaginable without its Christians

PUK is sticking to nominating Barham Salih for Iraqi Presidency

Date: 2022-01-10 14:43:52
PUK is sticking to nominating Barham Salih for Iraqi Presidency

Salih discusses with the Kurdistan delegation solutions to the outstanding issues

Date: 2020-12-17 14:30:55
Salih discusses with the Kurdistan delegation solutions to the outstanding issues

Salih addressed the Supreme Court to hinder al-Halboosi from taking over presidency

Date: 2022-02-08 16:05:06
Salih addressed the Supreme Court to hinder al-Halboosi from taking over presidency

Iraq’s President: Turkey is committing crimes and inhumane practices on the borders with Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-03 18:56:14
Iraq’s President: Turkey is committing crimes and inhumane practices on the borders with Kurdistan

President Salih: targeting al-Kadhimi is a grave transgressions and a coup against the constitution

Date: 2021-11-07 06:22:56
President Salih: targeting al-Kadhimi is a grave transgressions and a coup against the constitution