Iraq's President calls for a serious dialogue

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-30T19:21:29+0000
Iraq's President calls for a serious dialogue

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi President, Barham Salih, called the political parties to hold a national dialogue.

In a statement, Salih said that the critical circumstance that Iraq is going through requires everyone to stay calm, give priority to the language of reason and dialogue, present the supreme national interest above all considerations, and protect the homeland with the help of all its sons."

Salih stressed the need to hold an “honest national dialogue for the interest of the country and citizens, that ensures the protection of the security and stability of the country.”

He added, "The dialogue among the political parties must find the roots of the crisis in the past period.”

He pointed out that "Iraq expects a lot from us, and the Iraqis deserve the best of a decent and free life.” He concluded.

