Iraq's President calls all parties for dialogue to overcome the crisis

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Iraqi President, Barham Salih, deemed holding early elections as the way out of the situation in the country.

"Yesterday's scenes shook the souls of all Iraqis, hurt their feelings, and sank their hearts... We must admit that the political system and constitutional institutions could not avoid what happened." Saleh said in a speech.

He added, "Sayyid Muqtada al-Sadr's position to stop the violence incidents is a responsible, courageous and careful to spare the homeland, and highly appreciated by the Iraqis, and it should be invested to overcome the current political crisis through finding responsible solutions."

"I call on the brothers in the Coordination Framework to hold talks with Al-Sadr to find a decisive political solution that addresses the issues of early elections, formation of the government, and the management of the next stage."

"Holding new, early elections in accordance with a national consensus represents an exit from the stifling crisis," Saleh said, arguing that such a step "guarantees political and social stability and responds to the aspirations of the Iraqi people."

"Today, it is necessary to embark on real reforms, and certainly no position is more important than the interest of the country," Salih added.

Concerning the Erbil-Baghdad relations, Salih pointed out, "the crisis between the federal government and the Kurdistan region has become unacceptable, as it has cost the country a lot. Therefore, serious dialogue must be launched between the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government."

Salih's statement comes after at least 20 people were killed and more than 200 injured in violent clashes that erupted in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, following an announcement by the Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, that he was withdrawing from political life.

The latest violence in the Iraqi capital started and ended after comments from al-Sadr, an influential voice in Iraq for 20 years.