Iraq's President and PM met stress the necessity of dialogue

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi met with the Iraqi President, Barham Salih.

In a statement, the Presidency said that both sides discussed the country's political and economic situation.

Al-Kadhimi and Salih stressed the need to enhance "security and stability and support the security forces pursuing ISIS cells."

They also said that the dialogue is essential to addressing outstanding issues and securing the citizens the necessary services."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi received Parliament Speaker Muhammad Al-Halbousi.

Al-Kadhimi's office said that both sides discussed the latest developments in Iraq, including the political and security situations.

The PM and the Parliament Speaker stressed the need to enhance coordination and cooperation between the executive and legislative authorities to "respond to the aspirations of all the Iraqis."

It is worth noting that Since the Iraqi Parliament held its first session on the ninth of last January, the situation became more complicated between the Framework insisting on having the "Shiite" largest Bloc because the prime minister is entitled to the Shiites, and the leader of the Sadrist movement Muqtada al-Sadr, who refuses to engage in an alliance with the Framework forces and adheres to excluding the leader of the State of Law coalition Nuri al-Maliki from any alliance.

On the other hand, the dispute between the two Kurdish poles continues; the Kurdistan Democratic Party says the position of the President of the Republic is a "Kurdish entitlement, and not for a specific party." At the same time, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan asserts that this position is its right.

The scene became more critical after al-Sadr announced his withdrawal from negotiations to form the next government and choose the next prime minister giving this task to the Framework to solve in 40 days but the Framework "failed."

The Sadrist Movement leader then called for independent deputies to form the next Iraqi government within 15 days, but they also failed.

This situation created differences of opinions among the independent representatives over the initiatives of the Shiite rivals, the Sadrist movement, and the Coordination Framework.

The political scene awaits now the initiative from the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Massoud Barzani.

Iraq also faces other enormous challenges, the severe water scarcity driven by climate change; in addition, the war in Ukraine, one of the world's major wheat-producing regions, has led to a massive rise in wheat prices, leaving Iraq facing a multibillion-dollar food import bill.