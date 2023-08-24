Iraq's President and PM discuss multiple issues in joint meeting

Shafaq News / A joint meeting took place on Thursday between Iraq's President, Abdullatif Jamal Rashid and the Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, where various matters were discussed.

During the meeting, both leaders emphasized the necessity of supporting the government's efforts to implement its program in accordance with priorities that aim to solidify security and stability, address citizen needs, and achieve sustainable development. This was highlighted in a joint statement issued by the Presidential and Prime Minister's offices.

Furthermore, preparations for the upcoming provincial council elections at the end of the current year were addressed. The significance of Iraqi citizens' participation in this democratic exercise was emphasized, along with the importance of ensuring transparency and integrity throughout the electoral process.

Border security was also a topic of discussion, with both the President and the Prime Minister underscoring the prevention of encroachments on Iraqi territory and safeguarding national sovereignty. Additionally, the water crisis in the country and its impacts on citizens' lives were brought to the forefront.

The meeting encompassed a review of the latest developments on both regional and international fronts, emphasizing Iraq's role in bridging perspectives and enhancing security and peace among regional nations.