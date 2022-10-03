Iraq's President and PM call for dialogue, or "the fire would burn everyone"

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi President, Barham Salih, and PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi Barham Salihcalled the political forces to overcome the differences and hold talks for the country's sake.

During a memorial service for late Kurdish President Jalal Talabani, Salih said, "Iraq is experiencing an exceptional, risky circumstance. We all have a historical, national, and moral responsibility to overcome the current crisis, protect Iraq's interests, enhance its sovereignty, and ensure the safety of its citizens."

"We succeeded in overcoming many problems, and we were able to move the country from being an arena for conflict to an arena for the convergence of the countries and peoples. However, the regional countries face many common challenges and would not be removed without cooperation."

For his part, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi praised the role of the late Jalal Talabani, considering him "a great national figure."

"The bravery of dialogue, the principle of goodwill, calm diplomacy, and avoiding entrenched positions were the tools of Mam Jalal and the road map he followed to resolve the crises."

"We live in a time when values and morals have vanished in the world of politics, and the language of accusation and treason has prevailed over the language of calm and dialogue…Dialogue is our only way to resolve the crisis; otherwise, the fire will burn everyone." Al-Kadhimi added.