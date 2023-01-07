Iraq's President and Al-Maliki support the "ambitious" government program

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi President,, met, on Saturday, the head of the State of Law coalition, former Prime Minister Nuri al -Maliki.

The Iraqi presidency stated that both sides discussed political, security, and economic developments, stressing the need to establish security and stability in the country to overcome challenges and resolve outstanding issues.

Rashid and Al-Maliki reaffirmed their support for PM Muhmamd S. Al-Sudani and the government's " ambitious agenda."