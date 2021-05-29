Iraq’s President: We are going through a sensitive and dangerous stage

Shafaq News / President Barham Saleh warned on Saturday of the "dangerous" stage that Iraq is going through, calling for preserving the state's sovereignty and giving preference to the “language of reason and logic.”

Saleh said in a speech during the 4th annual conference of civil society organizations of Iraqioon Coalition “We are going through a sensitive and dangerous stage and we have great entitlements, most notably holding the elections as scheduled.

“Elections are a popular demand and a political necessity to move to a stage of drafting a new political contract that enables Iraqis to choose a government that meets their aspirations and provide them a free and decent life.” Saleh added.

“We are going through stages that affect the security of the state, and what threatens the legitimacy of the political system requires us to recourse to the people's power through fair and transparent elections.”

The Iraqi President said that “we should confront political money and fight against corruption that threatens Iraq.”

Saleh called on the political forces “to unify the ranks, to favor the language of reason and logic, and the supreme interests of the country over any other considerations.