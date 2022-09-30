Report

Iraq's President: Turkish and Iranian attacks on Kurdistan are unacceptable

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-09-30T21:17:05+0000
Iraq's President: Turkish and Iranian attacks on Kurdistan are unacceptable

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iraqi President Barham Salih received the National Security Adviser, Qassem Al-Araji, in Baghdad, stressing the need to stop the violations against Iraq.

In a statement, the Iraqi presidency deemed the Iranian attack on the Kurdistan Region "a dangerous escalation" and a violation of the Country's sovereignty.

The head of the state added that the Iranian and Turkish repeated bombardment is an "unacceptable escalation, and a violation of our sovereignty, security, stability and the safety of its citizens."

Salih renewed Iraq's rejection of being "a field for conflicts and an arena for settling scores," pointing out that the security of Baghdad and neighboring countries are interconnected.

