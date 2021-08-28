Iraq’s President: France remains a partner and supporter of Iraq

Shafaq News/ Iraqi President Barham Salih said on Saturday that Iraq and France would sign economic contracts, including in the field of energy, on the sidelines of the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership.

In a joint press conference with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, Salih said that the region faces serious challenges that require moving towards a standard work system based on security and economic interdependence.

He added that France remains a partner and supporter of Iraq to continue the war against terrorism and will remain an economic partner for the reconstruction of Iraq

"we have many contexts of cooperation between the two countries, and today we will conclude several economic contracts between Iraq and France in the fields of energy and others of common interests."

The Iraqi president added, "We appreciate France's support in the war against terrorism…a stable Iraq is a cornerstone to fight extremism and terrorism."

For his part, Macron said, "France continues to stand by Iraq in the face of challenges, and today there is still terrorism in the region."

He added that "tomorrow we will announce several common projects, including in education field…this economic cooperation is essential."

Regarding the Baghdad conference, Macron said that this conference comes at a critical stage, adding that "this conference will put all parties in the battle against terrorism as well as advance projects that serve Iraq."

The French president said, "Our goal is to build peace through dialogue mechanisms that allow us to reduce and avoid tension," noting that France will remain on the side of Iraq and the region due to "our history and our special role."