Iraq's Presidency: all meetings of the President were public at the Climate Summit

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-11-12T15:54:23+0000
Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Iraqi Presidency clarified the meetings held by President Abdel Latif Rashid at the Climate Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

The statement came after activists circulated news and photos about a "secret" meeting attended by the Iraqi President and many representatives of countries, including the Israeli foreign minister.

No country published an official statement regarding this meeting.

The Presidency said Rashid's media office officially announced all about his meetings.

"Iraq's position was clear…its policy based on the commitment to the main issues the foremost is to the Palestinian people." The statement pointed out.

President Rashid expressed this issue to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas during the meeting in Sharm Al-Sheikh.

Leaders of friends and brothers confirmed Iraq's position and its active role in the regional and international surroundings. The statement concluded.

