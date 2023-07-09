Iraq's Premier, Mohammed Advocates for Political Neutrality of Security Forces Amid Key Leadership Changes

Shafaq News/ The Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, on Sunday reiterated the imperative of insulating security institutions from politics.

His remarks came as he convened with newly appointed and previous commanders of al-Anbar's police force, Major General Mohammad Rashid Saleh and Lieutenant General Hadi Rzij Kassar, respectively.

Al-Sudani met with the incoming director of Anbar intelligence, Brigadier General Daher Mahmoud Yassin al-Alwani, and his predecessor, General Raid Ahmed al-Faris, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister's media office.

The statement recognized and lauded the efforts of the outgoing commanders who have endeavored to secure stability in Anbar province. Al-Sudani expressed his confidence in their continued dedication to their new positions.

The premier urged the freshly appointed Anbar Police Commander and the province's Intelligence Director to dedicate their utmost effort to maintaining security in the province. He emphasized the need for security institutions to remain apolitical, underscoring their primary allegiance to their country and professional obligations, as mandated by their security duties.

Al-Sudani expressed his unwavering stance against any threats undermining the province's security and stability, stressing the ongoing commitment to provide exemplary services to the citizens and ensure their welfare.

The premier has initiated a series of modifications in security, military, and WA administrative positions. The recent changes in Anbar have been interpreted by political observers as a potential challenge to the influence of the Speaker of the Parliament, Mohammad al-Halboosi, who hails from the predominantly Sunni province in western Iraq.

However, al-Halboosi refuted these speculations by engaging in a late-night meeting with al-Sudani on Saturday. The speaker affirmed his full support for the government's changes in security and administrative leadership, aligning with the government's vision of comprehensive administrative reform. He also applauded the government's anti-corruption efforts, which have been prioritized in its program.

The Ministry of Interior announced on Sunday that it had issued an administrative order to enact job rotation and the requisite changes in several positions.

According to the Ministry's statement, the previous Anbar Police Commander, Lieutenant General Hadi Rzij Kassar, has been transferred to the role of Assistant Training in the Minister's Office. Former Commander of Baghdad Karkh Police, Major General Mohammed Rashid Saleh, has been reassigned as the Commander of Anbar Police. Assistant Commander of Baghdad Rusafa Police, Brigadier General Plasim Hamd Hassan, has been promoted to the Commander of Baghdad Karkh Police. Finally, the previous Director of Anbar's Intelligence and Counter-terrorism has been transferred to the Agency's headquarters and replaced by Brigadier Daher Mahmoud.