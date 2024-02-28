Iraq's Parliamentary Legal Committee criticizes council of ministers Over IMN trustees' appointment

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraq's Parliamentary Legal Committee criticized the Council of Ministers's decision to appoint new members of the Board of Trustees in the Iraqi Media Network (IMN) without seeking approval from the House of Representatives.

On Tuesday, the Iraqi Council of Ministers appointed Aws Majid Ghanem Al-Muhammadawi, Thaer Htaihet Ibrahim Al-Ghanimi, Hamad Mahmoud Muhammad Al-Dukhi, Talan Abdullah Abdul Rahman Rashid, and Sanaa Saeed Hadi Karumi as new members of the IMN's Board of Trustees.

In response, the House of Representatives recommended that the new members of the Board of Trustees refrain from assuming their duties until the parliamentary body approves.

Committee member Mohammed Al-Khafaji stated in an interview with Shafaq News Agency, "The Council of Ministers' decision on assigning new members and enabling them to carry out their duties is incorrect and violates the Iraqi Media Network Law."

He explained, "Article Eight of the Iraqi Media Network Law mandates the nomination of individuals to the Board of Trustees, after which the Council of Ministers selects and votes on the members, and subsequently, the House of Representatives approves them to commence their work."

Al-Khafaji emphasized that "the House of Representatives has decided not to appoint new members to the Board of Trustees until they receive parliamentary approval," highlighting that "the CVs of the candidates must be presented to the House of Representatives. The Council then selects suitable candidates for membership."

On January 10, 2023, the Iraqi Council of Ministers voted to dismiss the trustees.

This February, the Iraqi Parliament voted "not to be satisfied" with the answers provided by Nabil Jassim, the head of the Iraqi Media Network (IMN), during his interrogation in the Parliament.

Independent MP Muhammad al-Ziyadi explained to Shafaq News that the parliamentarians found Jassim's answers to the eight questions by lawmaker Raed al-Maliki lacking; therefore, the Parliament will submit a request signed by 50 deputies to set a date for Jassim's dismissal from the presidency of the Iraqi Media Network.

Earlier, Al-Maliki, a member of the legal committee who is leading the questioning, told Shafaq News Agency that the "topics, questions, and accusations" against Jassim are "diverse and varied," including administrative and financial violations, misinformation, and lack of qualification for the position.

"There are no personal motives behind this questioning, and we are surprised by some of the statements that have been made, especially by the head of the parliamentary culture and media committee, who said that the questioning is personal," Maliki said.

Maliki stressed that he is "surprised by the fact that a pre-emptive endorsement was given to the head of the Iraqi State Media Network and that there are no files against the head of the network with the parliamentary culture committee.

Jassim assumed his position in 2020 under the appointment of former Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi. Despite efforts by Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, the current Prime Minister, to change heads of independent bodies and general directors at the beginning of the previous year, Jassim retained his position.