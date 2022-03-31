Iraq's Parliamentary Finance Committee discusses boosting non-oil revenues with oil, electricity ministers

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Parliamentary Finance Committee on Thursday received the ministers of oil and electricity to discuss issues related to the food security bill, energy, and gas fees.

A readout issued by the parliament's media office said that the meeting, headed by MP Hasan al-Kaabi, was attended by the state minister for the council of representatives' affairs and a group of other senior officeholders.

The committee discussed increasing the state revenues, taxation on companies, the completion of lagging projects, and the funding of production projects.

The meeting considered, according to the statement, reducing electricity fees to bolster agricultural and industrial projects.

The attendees stressed the need to enact a bill on urgent subsidization of goods amid soaring prices, put the financial administration law in force, and consider loans to fund clean energy projects.

The committee proposed removing the article related to external and internal borrowing and illustrated its vision for disbursing the funds allocated to the urgent bill on urgent subsidization and development.