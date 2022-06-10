Iraq's Parliament would approve more laws that "serve the country," deputy

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi MP Mustafa Al-Arsan revealed parliamentary efforts to approve laws other than food security that serve Iraqi society, including the general amnesty law."

Al-Arsan, a deputy of Al-Siyada Alliance, told Shafaq News Agency, "The food security law is essential as it contributes to addressing several files, including electricity, compensation, and regional development.

"There are other laws that will be legislated soon, including the general amnesty law, which the Iraqi Parliament would amend for victims in Iraqi prisons.

Al-Arsan pointed out that today, the Parliament is the only legitimate body in the country since the government is a caretaker government.

On the outstanding issues, which residents of the liberated areas hope to address, including the file of the disappeared, mass graves, the displaced, and compensation, the deputy said, "the displaced are included in the Food Security Law, to address their situation in the camps inside Iraq, as well as the file of compensation for the liberated areas."