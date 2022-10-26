Iraq’s Parliament rejects al-Sudani’s proposal to hold a session

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Iraqi Parliament rejected the Prime minister-designate Muhammad Shia’a Al-Sudani’s request to hold a session on Thursday to approve the government formation.

A decision released by the Parliament explained that the request “does not meet the form requirements.”

Within an hour, Al-Sudani’s office revealed that a new proposal “meet the parliament demands,” was sent.

Al-Sudani called the Iraqi house of representatives to hold a session to approve the new cabinet, expressing “readiness” to represent his ministerial formation.