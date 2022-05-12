Report

Iraq's Parliament postpones its session to approve the Food Security Law

Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-12T06:17:53+0000
Iraq's Parliament postpones its session to approve the Food Security Law

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Parliament decided to postpone the voting session on the "food security" bill until next Saturday, May 14.

The Parliament's media department said that the postponement aimed to "complete the discussions about the law."

Earlier, the Parliament Speaker Mohamad Al-Halbousi considered the law of "emergency support for food security" "one of the most important laws as it positively affects the citizen."

The PM, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, said, "International crises have reflected on all economies of the world," calling on Parliament to "pass the law to protect the citizen."

Representatives of the Shiite Coordination Framework reject this bill, saying it is a "misuse of public money."

