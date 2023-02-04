Iraq's Parliament Speaker: the exchange rate would return to normal

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Parliament Speaker, Muhammad al-Halbousi, reassured that the exchange rate would return to what it was before.

Al-Halbousi said in a tweet that the changes in exchange rates comply with international requirements and monetary policies that aim to "regulate" forex trading and prevent hard currency smuggling.

He added, "according to the positive economic indicator of Iraq, and in light of the cash reserves building and the high revenues, the exchange rate will "return to normal in conjunction with the tight policy of the Central Bank and the government's efforts to prevent currency smuggling and manipulation."