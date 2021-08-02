Iraq's Parliament Speaker meets with the Jordanian monarch

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halboosi, met on Monday, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein, at Basman Palace in the Jordanian capital, Amman.

A readout issued by al-Halboosi's office on Monday said, "During the meeting, they reviewed the strong relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to develop them in all fields, stressing on activating economic cooperation and the outcomes of the tripartite summit."

Al-Halbousi praised the King's supportive stances for Iraq, stressing the legislative authority's support for the trilateral Iraqi-Jordanian-Egyptian cooperation to serve the common interests.

King Abdullah affirmed Jordan's full support for brotherly Iraq and its dear people in preserving its unity, enhancing its security and stability, and supporting Iraq's efforts to consolidate democracy and hold the upcoming early parliamentary elections.